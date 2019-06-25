Frm. News Anchor Resigns Amid Allegations He Secretly Photographed Woman

Photo : KBS News

A senior journalist of local broadcaster SBS has resigned over allegations he secretly took a photo of a woman at a subway station.The broadcaster said on Monday that it accepted a resignation letter from Kim Sung-joon, an editorial writer who formerly served as its chief news anchor.According to police, Kim has been booked without detention on suspicion of photographing the lower part of a woman's body at the Yeongdeungpo subway station last Wednesday.He was reportedly caught red-handed after police arrived at the scene on a tip-off from a witness, who also informed the victim of the incident.Kim initially denied the allegations, but a photo of the woman was discovered on his mobile phone.The 55-year-old joined SBS in 1991 and served on-and-off as the main anchor for the broadcaster's prime time news between 2011 and 2017, before taking the post of editorial writer and hosting a current affairs radio program.