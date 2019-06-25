Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Down 2.20%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 46-point-42 points, or two-point-20 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-64-point-17.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 25-point-45 points, or three-point-67 percent, to close at 668-point-72 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened eleven-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-182 won.