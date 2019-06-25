Top Office: Moon Is Ready to Meet Bipartisan Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says President Moon Jae-in is ready to attend a proposed meeting with ruling and opposition party leaders.Senior presidential secretary for political affairs Kang Gi-jung told reporters on Monday that Moon will sit down with them once bipartisan agreements are made on the meeting’s venue, schedule and formality.The political affairs secretary said the top office agrees on the need for such a meeting in order to muster national strength in the fields of diplomacy and economy amid Japan’s trade restrictions on South Korea, adding the president is meeting with local corporate leaders for similar reasons.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Hae-chan made the proposal while speaking at the party’s Supreme Council meeting earlier in the day, calling for discussions on Japan’s chip export restrictions and peace on the Korean Peninsula among other issues.