Financial Industry Union Declares Breakdown in Talks with Employers

The Korean Financial Industry Union announced Monday that wage negotiations with the employers association have fallen apart.The union said the employers' side is responsible for the ruptured talks which took place Sunday.During negotiations, unionized financial workers proposed a four-point-four percent wage hike for this year taking into account economic growth and inflation.They also demanded better pay for workers in low-wage positions.The employers, meanwhile, suggested a one-point-one percent pay increase, slightly higher than the zero-point-six percent offered last month.The union pointed out that the latest proposal was tantamount to a wage freeze, considering the inflation rate projected by the Bank of Korea in April.It plans to made a request for mediation with the National Labor Relations Commission on Wednesday.