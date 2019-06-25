Think Tank Rates Economic Democratization Policy Results at 34 Out of 100

Photo : KBS News

A domestic think tank has given the Moon Jae-in administration 34-point-75 points out of a possible 100 on its economic democratization metric.The Economic Reform Research Institute said in a report released Monday that the metric combines three assessments made in 2017 and 2018 and a fourth earlier this year.The institute appraised the implementation of President Moon Jae-in's campaign pledges, based on factors such as related bills approved in parliament and press releases from government agencies.Many different areas were examined such as preventing abuse of power, governance structure reform, stronger consumer protection, improving capital market practices and the protection of small-scale self-employed members of society.The institute urged the government not to place blame solely on the National Assembly for the stagnant implementation of policies but instead to seek various other tools to produce the effects similar to erecting or reforming laws.The report added that many such policy tasks can be carried out if the government has the will to do so by means of regulations and ordinances.