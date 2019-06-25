Seoul Refutes Abe's Suspicion over Implementation of N. Korea Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior presidential official has demanded Tokyo present concrete grounds to back its suspicion that Seoul is not following through with sanctions on North Korea.The official of Cheong Wa Dae relayed the top office’s stance in a meeting with reporters on Monday while ensuring the South Korean government is fully implementing UN sanctions on the regime.On Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raised the suspicion, suggesting it was the reason why his government decided to curb exports of high-tech materials to South Korea. Abe accused Seoul of not fulfilling international commitments regarding the issue of Japan’s wartime forced labor and said it was “natural to presume” it would not enforce international commitments regarding North Korea either.Abe's close aide Koichi Hagiuda made a similar claim recently, arguing some Japanese chemical products exported to South Korea went missing and were later sent to the North.