Young S. Koreans to Mark Centennial of Provisional Gov't in China

Photo : YONHAP News

Young people from South Korea and China are launching a joint field trip to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Korean provisional government established during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha attended the launch ceremony for the “Korea-China Friendship Caravan” at the government complex in Seoul on Monday.She said the spirit of the government-in-exile and the March First Movement in Korea, both dating back to 1919, is still alive and of value to South Koreans seeking peace on the Korean Peninsula.The caravan is being joined by 100 young South Koreans, including 21 descendants of former pro-independence fighters and other national merit awardees.After departing South Korea on Tuesday, they will visit major Chinese cities where the provisional government operated, including Chongqing, Guangzhou, Changsha, Hangzhou and Shanghai, and return to South Korea on Wednesday of next week.