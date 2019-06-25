PM Lee Expresses Regret over Domestic Abuse Case Involving Vietnamese Woman

Photo : KBS News

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has expressed regret over the recent assault on a Vietnamese woman by her South Korean husband.He shared his feelings about the case in a meeting with Vietnam’s Public Security Minister To Lam at the government complex in Seoul on Monday.Lee said South Korea will try harder to ensure human rights and safety of Vietnamese people living in the country, and proposed joint efforts by both their governments to protect protect people residing in each other's country.The Vietnamese minister said the case is regrettable but also thanked the South Korean government for its related measures.Earlier in the day, police arrested a 36-year-old man, surnamed Kim, for beating his Vietnamese wife in the presence of their two-year-old son.The man allegedly beat his 30-year-old wife for three hours from 9 p.m. on Thursday at their home in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province.The Vietnamese minister, who was in Seoul to meet with his South Korean counterparts, also thanked the South Korean government for easing visa requirements for Vietnamese people.