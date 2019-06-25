'Samsung Likely to Detour Tokyo's Restrictions by Importing from Outside Japan'

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong reportedly plans to call for cooperation from Japanese companies to ease potential impacts of Tokyo’s decision to curb exports of key materials to South Korea used for semiconductors and displays.The Nikkei on Monday predicted the de-facto Samsung Group leader's potential move, saying he has been in Japan since Sunday to meet with the South Korean tech giant’s clients and request that they ship related materials not from Japan, but from their assembly lines overseas to avoid trade restrictions.Citing multiple South Korean media outlets, the Japanese daily said its likely Lee will discuss other possible responses to the export measures with Japanese executives.Public broadcaster NHK issued a similar report on Lee's suspected moves, adding the South Korean government and companies are rushing to collect information and discuss countermeasures.