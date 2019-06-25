Parties to Discuss Confirmation of Prosecutor General Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties on Tuesday will discuss whether to adopt a confirmation hearing report for prosecutor general nominee Yoon Seok-youl.The National Assembly legislation and judiciary committee began Yoon's confirmation hearing on Monday and it ultimately lasted for 16 hours until 2 a.m. the following morning.Whether or not to adopt Yoon's confirmation hearing report is unlikely to be an easy decision. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party remains opposed to the nominee, citing unresolved suspicions involving Yoon and doubts about his political neutrality.Among those suspicions are allegations that Yoon introduced a lawyer to a former National Tax Service(NTS) official involved in a 2013 bribery case.The official, who was acquitted, is the brother of sitting Deputy Minister for Criminal Affairs Yoon Dae-jin. He and nominee Yoon are not related but share a close personal relationship.The nominee denied the allegations during the hearing, but hours later local media outlet Newstapa released recorded audio from 2012 in which Yoon appears to admit to a reporter that he directed a lawyer to meet the NTS official, contradicting his earlier testimony.Yoon expressed regret at the end of the hearing over his answers.