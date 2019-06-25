Biegun to Meet with NATO Officials to Discuss N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. point man for North Korean affairs will reportedly meet with NATO officials in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss ways to achieve North Korea's denuclearization.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will attend a closed-door meeting at NATO headquarters with representatives from the organization, its 29 member states and others.Biegun reportedly plans to brief participants on last week’s impromptu meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and seek cooperation from NATO in efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.The U.S. envoy will then head to Berlin to meet his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon.Biegun arrived in Brussels on Monday afternoon local time and met with Belgian officials at the U.S. embassy there to discuss North Korea issues.Though there is speculation Biegun may take the opportunity while in Europe to reach out to North Korean officials, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told Seoul-based Yonhap News on Monday that she is not aware of any such plans.