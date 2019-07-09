US State Dept: No Plans for Meeting with N. Koreans in Europe

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Monday that there are no plans for a meeting between U.S. and North Korean officials in Europe this week as far as she is aware.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is scheduled to visit Belgium Monday and Tuesday and Germany on Wednesday and Thursday for meetings with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, and European officials.The trip raised speculation that the U.S. envoy may reach out to North Korean officials while in Europe, as last week U.S. President Donald Trump said he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume working-level talks during their surprise meeting on June 30th.Biegun is set to meet Seoul's nuclear envoy Lee on Thursday in Berlin.