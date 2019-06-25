N. Korea Criticizes Japan's Export Curbs as 'Shameless'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state propaganda has come out strongly against Japanese export restrictions to South Korea days after Tokyo appeared to link the restrictions to Seoul's apparent lax enforcement of sanctions against the North.Pyongyang's Tongil Sinbo, a propaganda weekly, said on Monday that Japan is trying to avoid taking responsibility for past actions through "shameless means.”It added the Korean people and the international community have consistently urged Japan to sincerely apologize and provide compensation for its past wrong-doings.Last week, Japan tightened key high-tech material exports to South Korea amid a widening dispute over legal cases involving colonial-era forced labor.On Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe provided his justification for the controls, accusing Seoul of not fulfilling international commitments regarding colonial-era disputes.He said it was thus “natural to presume” Seoul would not enforce international commitments regarding North Korea either.Abe's remarks echo earlier statements made by close aide Koichi Hagiuda, who argued that some Japanese chemical products exported to South Korea went missing and were later sent to the North.Seoul’s presidential office rejects the accusations.