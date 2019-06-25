Yomiuri: S. Korea, Japan to Hold Talks in Tokyo This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and Japanese officials will reportedly hold talks as early as this week in Tokyo to discuss Japan's recent export curbs on Seoul.Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Tuesday that in the meeting, Japan will likely convey the position that the export curbs are not an embargo but a measure taken in the process of a regular review of Tokyo's trade relations with other countries.The report anticipates that Japan's trade ministry will further claim the trade restrictions do not violate World Trade Organization regulations.It also said Japan will explain that it will not walk back its export curbs, noting bilateral trade talks took place just once since 2016 and that there were "inappropriate cases" in connection with export controls mentioned previously.