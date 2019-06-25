US Nuke Envoy, Belgian Officials Discuss N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Monday met with Belgian officials in Brussels to discuss the North's denuclearization.Axel Kenes, director general for multilateral affairs and globalization at the Belgian Foreign Ministry, tweeted that the two sides had a "rich discussion" on efforts to achieve the North's denuclearization at the U.S. Embassy in Brussels.The director general added that they also discussed the role of the European Union and Belgium, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council until 2020, in promoting regional stability and banning nuclear weapons testing.Biegun is set to meet with NATO officials on Tuesday to discuss the North's denuclearization before heading to Germany for a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon in Berlin.