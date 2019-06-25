S. Korean Official to Visit US Amid Japan's Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean official in charge of bilateral economic affairs will visit the United States this week days after Japan introduced export controls on South Korea.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, Kim Hee-sang, the head of the ministry's bilateral economic affairs bureau, will meet with Roland de Marcellus, acting deputy assistant secretary of state for international finance and development on Thursday in Washington.The talks precede a likely U.S. trip next week by South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee as well as a bilateral economic council meeting likely to be held later this year.In addition to coordinating those events, Tokyo's recent export curbs are expected to be on Thursday's meeting agenda, as the restrictions may have a spillover effect on American businesses that trade with South Korean firms.The meeting is also likely to provide an opportunity for Seoul and Washington to fully understand one another’s positions regarding the restrictions.