Eight Private High Schools in Seoul to Lose Autonomous Status

Photo : YONHAP News

Eight autonomous private high schools in Seoul will lose their independent licenses and become conventional private high schools after failing an assessment by the city’s education office.The office announced on Tuesday that it will rescind autonomous private high school licenses for eight institutions in its jurisdiction.They are Kyunghee High School, Paichai High School, Sehwa High School, Soongmoon High School, Shinil High School, Choong Ang High School, Ewha Womans University High School and Hanyang University High School.Autonomous private high schools must pass a municipal-level evaluation every five years to maintain their independent status. Seoul officials say the eight institutions failed to accomplish this task.Pending approval from the Education Ministry, the eight autonomous high schools will become conventional private institutions in 2020. However, currently enrolled students will enjoy the same autonomous benefits until they graduate from the schools.Introduced in 2002 as a way to diversify high school education, autonomous private high schools exercise greater control over their admissions, curriculum and finances.However, the Moon Jae-in administration wants to scrap the autonomous designation out of concerns the schools reinforce elitism and entrench inequality.