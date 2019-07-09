Japan's Trade Minister: Export Control Not up for Discussion

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s trade minister says Tokyo’s export restrictions of high-tech materials to South Korea are not up for discussion.Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko made the remarks in a news conference after attending a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.The minister said the export controls are aimed at appropriately managing Japan’s exports, adding Tokyo has no plans to withdraw the restrictions.His comments come days after Tokyo implemented restrictions on three key high-tech materials used to make semiconductors and display panels to South Korea.Many interpret the move as blatant retaliation against recent South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate colonial-era victims of forced labor.South Korean and Japanese officials will reportedly hold talks as early as this week in Tokyo to discuss the export curbs.