State Health Insurance to Become Mandatory for Foreigners in Korea 6 Months or Longer

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign nationals residing in South Korea for six months or longer will be obligated to register for state health insurance beginning next week.The Health Ministry said Tuesday that the change will go into effect July 16th following Cabinet approval of revisions to the National Health Insurance Act.According to the revisions, foreigners residing in Korea longer than six consecutive months will be required to enroll in and pay for the national health insurance program.The exact amount for each individual will be determined based on their income and assets, but the minimum monthly payment will be 113-thousand-50 won.Those that choose not to enroll or fail to pay the appropriate fees will have to pay for all medical care out of pocket, according to the ministry.Foreign nationals enrolled in health insurance coverage from aboard or some other medical cost coverage arrangement can attain an exemption from enrollment in the state program by submitting the necessary documentation.Student and skill training visa holders will be granted a temporary waiver exempting them from mandatory registration until March 2021, after which subsidies that cover up to 50 percent of the cost of enrollment will be provided.