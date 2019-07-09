Japan Essentially Rejects S. Korea's Proposal To Discuss Tokyo's Export Curbs

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The Japanese government has essentially rejected President Moon Jae-in's proposal to discuss Tokyo's export curbs to Seoul of key materials used to produce semiconductors and display panels. Japan's trade minister claimed that its export restrictions do not run counter to the rules set out by the World Trade Organization.Celina Yoon has more.Report: Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday that Tokyo's toughening of restrictions on exports to South Korean tech giants is not something up for discussion.The remark is considered to be a de facto rejection of President Moon Jae-in's proposal the previous day that the two countries should have a sincere discussion regarding the issue.Japan toughened restrictions on exports of key materials to South Korea in retaliation for South Korean court rulings ordering some Japanese companies to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.It is feared the measures will hurt the global supply of semiconductors as South Korean manufacturers, which are dominant players in the market, depend heavily on Japan for key input materials.Seko claimed Japan toughened export restrictions on South Korea in order to more properly manage exports. He said that Tokyo is not considering withdrawing the measures.Regarding the possibility of South Korea taking the case to the World Trade Organization(WTO), Seko denied that the strengthened restrictions run counter to WTO principles.He argued that Tokyo is merely ceasing preferential treatment for Seoul and South Korea will now simply be a regular country for Japanese exporters.Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also said at a regular briefing on Tuesday that the export curbs are neither up for discussion nor are being considered for withdrawal.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.