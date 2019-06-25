Labor Representatives to Boycott Minimum Wage Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Labor representatives have decided to boycott a minimum wage negotiation meeting on Tuesday in protest of the business sector's demands to cut next year's wages.In a statement, labor said business representatives on the Minimum Wage Commission should immediately retract their proposal to cut wages and resubmit an appropriate plan.The Minimum Wage Commission, which includes representatives from labor, business and the public sector, had planned to set next year's minimum wage this week after holding full session meetings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.Labor representatives are seeking to hike the hourly minimum wage 19-point-eight percent next year to ten-thousand won, while the business sector is proposing a four-point-two percent cut to bring it down to eight-thousand won.