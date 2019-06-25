Monsoon Rains Expected to Hit Nation Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rains are forecast for Wednesday, even as heat wave advisories remain in effect in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and parts of Chungcheong and Gangwon provinces.The Korea Meteorological Administration projected on Tuesday that Jeju Island and the eastern parts of Gangwon Province will begin to see rain from the early hours Wednesday.The showers will then move southwards before spreading nationwide by Wednesday afternoon.In particular, the eastern parts of Gangwon Province and the coastal areas of the Gyeongsang provinces are expected to see up to 30 millimeters of rain per hour between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.The agency forecast that the eastern regions of Gangwon Province will see between 50 and 200 millimeters of rain through Thursday while the Gyeongsang provinces will be hit with more than 100 millimeters of precipitation. Other regions, including Seoul, expect to see between ten and 60 millimeters of rain.