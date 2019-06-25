Opposition Calls on Prosecutor General Nominee to Withdraw

Photo : YONHAP News

Political parties showed a wide rift over the eligibility of prosecutor general nominee Yoon Seok-youl on Tuesday.Following a marathon confirmation hearing of the nominee, which ended in the early hours of the morning, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) called on the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee to swiftly adopt Yoon's confirmation hearing report.DP floor leader Lee In-young said Yoon is the right person to lead the prosecution's reform and that the public will never accept if the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) refuses to adopt the report.The LKP and the minor conservative Bareunmirae Party, however, urged Yoon to withdraw, taking issue with whether Yoon made a false testimony over allegations that he introduced a lawyer to a former National Tax Service(NTS) official involved in a 2013 bribery case.The official, who was acquitted, is the brother of sitting Deputy Minister for Criminal Affairs Yoon Dae-jin. He and nominee Yoon are not related but share a close personal relationship.The nominee denied the allegations during the hearing, but hours later local media outlet Newstapa released recorded audio from 2012 in which Yoon appears to admit to a reporter that he directed a lawyer to meet the NTS official, contradicting his earlier testimony.Lawmakers on the committee plan to discuss the adoption of the confirmation hearing report after Yoon submits documents on his condition for anisometropia, for which he received a medical exemption from compulsory military service, on Wednesday.Although parliamentary approval is not required for the appointment of the prosecutor general, pushing ahead without the hearing reports often leads to political strife.