Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.59%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 12-point-14 points, or point-59 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-52-point-03.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing ten-point-92 points, or one-point-63 percent, to close at 657-point-80.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-180-point-five won.