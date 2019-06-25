S. Korean Man Accused of Assaulting Vietnamese Wife Arrested

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A South Korean man who was recorded beating his Vietnamese wife last week has been arrested and authorities have pledged not only to thoroughly investigate the case but to improve the human rights of Vietnamese nationals residing in South Korea.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Gwangju District Court issued an arrest warrant on Monday for a South Korean man accused of violently assaulting his Vietnamese wife at their residence in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province last week.The 36-year-old suspect, identified by his surname Kim, was arrested on charges of special bodily harm and child abuse. The court also identified Kim as a flight risk.Before the court began reviewing his arrest warrant, Kim attempted to justify his behavior by saying there exists a language barrier between him and his wife.He claimed that soon after she came to Korea, she said she didn't speak Korean and that he was frustrated that he was unable to communicate with her.The suspect was also arrested on charges of child abuse, as the couple’s two-year-old son was present during the domestic assault.The victim, who reportedly suffered fractures in her ribs and fingers, told a Vietnamese media outlet on Monday that she feared for her life every time her husband, a trained boxer, hit her.The 30-year-old left for her home country in 2016 and gave birth to the couple's son, but returned to South Korea to live with her husband last month.Authorities are looking into allegations that last Thursday’s incident was not an isolated act.A video clip of the assault secretly recorded by the victim was widely disseminated online, sparking public outrage in South Korea and Vietnam.Meeting with the visiting Vietnamese minister of public security on Monday, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon expressed deep regret over the incident, vowing increased efforts to protect the human rights and safety of Vietnamese nationals residing in South Korea.A petition has been filed on the South Korean presidential office website calling for severe legal punishment for the suspect and the improvement of human rights conditions for migrant women in the country.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.