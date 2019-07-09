PM Lee Refutes Abe's Suspicion for S. Korean Sanctions Violations

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has slammed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for accusing South Korea of potentially violating sanctions on North Korea, calling his remarks "dangerous."On the first day of the parliamentary interpellation session on Tuesday, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon addressed Abe's remarks from Sunday, in which the Japanese prime minister cited suggested sanctions violations were behind his export restrictions against South Korean tech giants.Lee called Abe's remarks dangerous, saying they could damage long-standing security structures.The South Korean prime minister also noted that the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea has repeatedly recognized South Korea thorough implementation of sanctions.Appearing on Japan's BS Fuji TV on Sunday, Abe argued that Seoul is not fulfilling its international commitments regarding the issue of Japan's wartime forced labor, and thus it's “natural to presume” South Korea would not properly enforce sanctions against the North.Last week, Japan said it was imposing export curbs on South Korea due to a breakdown in bilateral trust and "inappropriate cases" in connection with export controls.Abe's remarks on Sunday appear to indicate that Japan interprets those inappropriate cases to be alleged non-fulfillment of sanctions against North Korea on the part of Seoul.A senior presidential official on Monday demanded Tokyo present concrete grounds to back its suspicion that Seoul would not following through with sanctions on North Korea.