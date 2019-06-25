Moon Reiterates Fair Economy Initiative

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that fair competition needs to be guaranteed in order to revitalize the economy and increase the potential growth rate.Speaking at an interagency meeting on economic strategies held at the presidential office, Moon said a fair economy is the foundation for innovative and inclusive growth.The Tuesday meeting was aimed at examining the interim results of the administration's push to build a fairer economy over the past two years.Participants also discussed ways to promote fair transaction practices, especially among public agencies.President Moon pointed out that public institutions must play a leading role in the fair economy initiative as the terms of their transactions serve as a benchmark for the private sector and influence the market.He said measures to promote a fair economy will be expanded to all public agencies through trial periods, and also asked for parliamentary cooperation for the swift passage of related pending bills.