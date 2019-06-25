Menu Content

President of Israel to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Write: 2019-07-09 17:00:41Update: 2019-07-09 18:07:52

Photo : KBS News

The president of Israel will make an official visit to South Korea next week from Sunday to Thursday at the invitation of President Moon Jae-in.

Deputy spokesman for the top office Han Jung-woo said in a Tuesday briefing that President Moon will hold summit talks with President Reuven Rivlin next Monday and also host a luncheon.

It's the first time in nine years an Israeli president -- a largely ceremonial position -- has visited Korea.

During the summit, the two leaders are expected to assess advancements in bilateral cooperative ties since diplomatic relations were established in 1962.

They will also discuss a free trade agreement and personnel and cultural exchanges between the two countries, as well as Korean Peninsula and Middle Eastern affairs.

The presidential office said that cooperation in high-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence, autonomous cars and 5G communication will also likely be on the agenda, as Israel is known for innovative startups, technology and software development.
