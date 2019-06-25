7 People Booked over Deadly Building Collapse in Southern Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have booked around a half a dozen people allegedly connected to a deadly collapse of a building in southern Seoul.According to Seoul Seocho Police Station on Tuesday, out of 13 people probed over the accident, seven, including the building’s owner, the supervisor and the head of the demolition company, were booked for further investigations.Police made the announcement after legal representatives for the victim filed criminal complaints against several people involved on charges of manslaughter.The victim’s lawyer told KBS that the supervisor was not on the scene when the accident occurred. The lawyer added they also called for an investigation into the local government office, questioning whether it knew in advance the risks posed by the building.Last Thursday, a five-story building in Seoul’s Seocho District collapsed in the process of demolition, hurling debris onto a passing vehicle carrying a soon-to-be-married couple.They two were pulled out from the car after four hours of rescue work, but the bride-to-be was pronounced dead at the scene while her fiance sustained serious injuries.