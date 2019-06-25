WTO Council Adopts Japan's Trade Restrictions to S. Korea as Agenda

Photo : YONHAP News

A World Trade Organization(WTO) council has adopted Tokyo’s restricted exports of high-tech materials to South Korea as an official agenda item.Seoul's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Kim In-cheol said in a regular media briefing on Tuesday that the South Korean government submitted a request for the WTO Council for Trade in Goods to take up the issue as an urgent matter to discuss.During the WTO council meeting slated to be held later in the day in Geneva, South Korean Ambassador to UN and the Other International Organizations in Geneva Paik Ji-ah will likely deliver Seoul's stance that Tokyo's trade restrictions violate free trade principles.Regarding disputes over Japan’s forced wartime labor, the South Korean government plans to continue to push for talks with the Japanese government over its proposal to create a joint corporate fund to compensate the victims.