Minister Denies Tokyo's Claim that S. Korea Sent Hydrogen Fluoride to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yun-mo has dismissed Japan’s claims that South Korea violated sanctions on North Korea by delivering materials banned under UN resolutions.Speaking at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday, Sung said there is no evidence hydrogen fluoride was taken out of South Korea and sent to North Korea or any other country under UN sanctions.The South Korean government previously inspected every hydrogen fluoride shipment imported into the country and confirmed none were sent to the North.The minister also revealed that South Korea and Japan will hold a working-level meeting in Tokyo on Friday to discuss Japan’s trade restrictions.Last week, Japan toughened its advance reviews of exports of three high-tech materials to South Korea in an apparent bid to retaliate over the South Korean top court's decisions over Japan’s wartime forced labor.However, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and some other Japanese officials suggested later that its suspicion over Seoul’s implementation of North Korea sanctions was behind the trade curbs.