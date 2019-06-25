PM Lee: Gov't Ashamed over Undetected N. Korean Fishing Boat Crossing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has admitted the government is ashamed over last month's failure to detect a North Korean fishing boat that floated deep into South Korean waters and reached the nation's shoreline.Speaking during an interpellation session at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Lee said the government and the military try to do their job properly, adding that this year alone they have detected and sent back around 80 North Korean vessels that crossed the border. But, he said missing one is still something to be ashamed of.He was responding to a lawmaker from the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, who slammed the military for lacking vigilance over the boat crossing.The prime minister also strongly denied suspicions the government and the military tried to cover up the case.Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, who was urged by lawmakers to resign over the incident during the session, said he does not hold on to his post.The minister said he briefed President Moon Jae-in about the incident and will wait for the president to decide his future.