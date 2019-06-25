Domestic S. Korean College Activists Rally Before Mitsubishi's Local Office over Forced Labor

Police detained dozens of local student activists on Tuesday after they staged an unregistered rally in front of the South Korean office of a Japanese company implicated in Japan’s wartime forced labor.



According to Namdaemun Police Station in Seoul, 25 members of the Korean university students’ progressive association held a two-hour-long sit-in in a hallway of a building in Myeongdong, which houses the local office of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.



The students chanted slogans that Mitsubishi should apologize over its forced labor of Koreans. They also demanded Tokyo apologize and compensate for its colonial rule of Korea and halt its current economic retaliation against South Korean companies.



They were taken to several police stations across Seoul on charges of illegal trespassing, obstruction of business, and noncompliance to a police order to disperse.