S. Korea Criticizes Japan's Export Curbs at WTO

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Tuesday criticized Japan's export restrictions of high-tech materials to Seoul, stressing that the move violates free trade rules established by the World Trade Organization(WTO).Speaking at WTO headquarters in Geneva, South Korea's ambassador to the UN Paik Ji-ah lamented the timing of Japan’s export controls, which were announced shortly after Tokyo stressed free and fair trade at the G20 summit in Osaka.Calling Japan's export curbs "economic retaliation for political purposes," the ambassador urged Tokyo to provide clear explanations of the move and to swiftly withdraw it.Paik rejected Japan’s explanation that bilateral trust had been damaged and "inappropriate circumstances" have arisen, saying these do not constitute proper grounds for trade restrictions under the WTO.The ambassador then warned that Japan's actions would disrupt the global supply chain of electronic products, affecting companies worldwide including in Japan.In response, Japan's envoy in Geneva, Junichi Ihara, said that the measures do not amount to a trade embargo but were rather the result of a review of export controls based on security concerns.