US Nuke Envoy Asks for NATO Support in Achieving N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Tuesday met with NATO officials and called for their cooperation and support in efforts to achieve North Korea's denuclearization.Biegun, who arrived in Brussels on Monday, held a meeting with NATO officials and representatives from the organization's 29 member states and others.The U.S envoy reportedly briefed participants on the June 30 impromptu meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as well as their second summit in February in Hanoi.Biegun is said to have asked for cooperation and support from NATO in efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, noting that Washington and Pyongyang will engage in negotiations to implement agreements reached by Trump and Kim during their first summit in Singapore last year.Biegun held a similar meeting with European Union officials as well during his trip.The U.S. envoy is set to meet his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon in Berlin on Wednesday.Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department said Biegun has no plans to meet with North Korean officials during his trip to Europe.