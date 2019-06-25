Menu Content

S. Korea Adds More than 200,000 Jobs for Second Consecutive Month

2019-07-10

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added more than 280-thousand jobs last month, the largest such growth in nearly a year and a half.

According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed individuals reached 27-point-four million in June, up 281-thousand from a year earlier.

The number of added jobs are the most since January 2018, when the economy added 334-thousand jobs. Job growth also remained above 200-thousand for the second consecutive month. 

The employment rate for the working age population, or people between the ages of 15 and 64, was 67-point-two percent in June, up point-two percentage point from a year earlier.

This is the highest rate since 1989 when the nation started recording such data.

However, the jobless rate increased point-three percentage point on-year to reach four percent last month. For teens and young adults aged 15 to 29, the unemployment rate increased one-point-four percentage points on-year to ten-point-four percent in June.

The number of jobless people increased 103-thousand on-year to one-point-14 million, marking the largest such figure for June in 20 years.
