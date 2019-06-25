S. Korean Actor Kang Ji-hwan Detained for Alleged Sexual Assault

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean actor Kang Ji-hwan has been detained on allegations of sexual assault and harassment.Local police say they apprehended the 41-year-old at his residence near the outskirts of Seoul around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.Kang is accused of sexually assaulting a woman and harassing another while the two were sleeping at his house following a bout of drinking.The actor apparently invited the women, who work at the entertainment agency which manages Kang, to his residence after they had attended a company get-together at a separate location.Police were dispatched to Kang's residence after being tipped off by a friend of one of the victims, who texted her friend at 9:40 p.m. that night to report the incident.Kang reportedly told police that he was drunk at the time and can't remember anything.The actor currently stars in the drama "Joseon Survival" that airs on the cable channel TV Chosun.