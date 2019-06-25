Prime Minister to Visit 4 Nations from Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will visit Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Qatar from this Saturday.According to Lee’s office on Wednesday, Lee will travel to Bangladesh from Saturday to next Monday and hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and make a courtesy call to President Mohammad Abdul Hamid.The prime minister will then visit Tajikistan for three days and pay a courtesy visit to President Emomali Rahmon before holding talks with Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda.From next Wednesday to Friday, Lee will travel to Kyrgyzstan and hold discussions with Prime Minister Muhammetkaliy Abylgaziev and make a courtesy call to President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.During his visit to Qatar from next Friday to Sunday, Lee will meet Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and hold discussions with Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.Lee will return home on July 22.Lee’s office said the upcoming tour is significant in that it aims to promote balanced diplomacy in the Middle East as well as widen the scope of Seoul's engagement with Central and Southwest Asia.