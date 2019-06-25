Pres. Moon Says Seoul Seeking Diplomatic Solution to Japan's Export Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has stressed that the government is doing all it can to seek a diplomatic solution to Japanese export restrictions on South Korea.He then expressed hope that Tokyo will be receptive to such efforts and stop "heading towards dead ends."The president made the remarks on Wednesday in a meeting with some 30 of Korea's largest businesses to discuss ways to tackle Japanese export controls.Moon’s comments come after he requested Japan earlier on Monday to remove the export curbs. In making the request, Moon stressed the need for Seoul and Tokyo to hold sincere discussions.He also warned of possible repercussions should South Korean firms experience tangible damage caused by the restrictions.The president told the business chiefs that Japan’s move was designed to impair South Korea’s economy for political purposes. He also dismissed insinuations made by the Abe administration that Seoul is not fulfilling sanctions against North Korea.Moon said such allegations are not desirable for friendly ties and bilateral security cooperation.He said Seoul will seek international cooperation on handling the export controls as they are expected to be detrimental not only for South Korea and Japan but for the global economy as well.