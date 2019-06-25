Busan Subway Workers Go on Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized Busan city subway workers have gone on strike following a breakdown in wage negotiations with management.The Busan Metro labor union said the strike began at five a.m. on Wednesday and included some two-thousand-400 of its three-thousand-42 members.Subway drivers, station employees and technicians are among those participating in the walkout.The labor union had initially sought a four-point-three percent wage increase but lowered its demand to one-point-eight percent in the final negotiations. Management reportedly refused to grant the increase, and negotiations fell apart late Tuesday night.The union said it will return to the negotiating table in three days if management is willing to offer a positive deal.Meanwhile, Busan Metro said it was mobilizing all available personnel to minimize disruptions to the city's subway service.