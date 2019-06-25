Top Office to Request Confirmation Hearing Report from Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will make a second request on Wednesday for a confirmation hearing report on his pick to be the next prosecutor general.A top office official said the National Assembly’s deadline to submit the report for nominee Yoon Seok-youl was the end of Tuesday.However, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor Bareunmirae Party refused to adopt the report, saying Yoon delivered false testimony during his hearing.By law, the Assembly is supposed to complete the confirmation hearing process and submit a report within 20 days of a request being filed and the president is allowed to give up to ten additional days for a report.The new deadline is expected to be around next Monday. Once this timeline has passed Moon can formally appoint Yoon to the prosecutor general post.Yoon’s nomination requires a hearing, but not parliamentary approval.