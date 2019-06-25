Australian Freed from N. Korea Rejects Accusations of Espionage

Photo : YONHAP News

An Australian graduate student expelled by North Korea after a short detention has rejected the North’s accusations of espionage.On Twitter on Tuesday, Alek Sigley said the allegations that he is a spy are “pretty obviously false,” adding the only material he relayed to the outside world from North Korea was published openly on his personal blog and other websites.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency accused Sigley last Saturday of “committing anti-North Korea incitement through internet” and said he passed on “data and photos on domestic situation” to anti-North Korean media organizations.The claims came two days after Sigley was freed following a visit to Pyongyang by Sweden’s special envoy to North Korea Kent Rolf Magnus Harstedt.Sigley had resided in Pyongyang since early last year while he pursued a master's degree in Korean literature at Kim ll-sung University. He also ran a North Korea tourism company called Tongil Tours.