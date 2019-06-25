Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.33%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained six-point-75 points, or point-33 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-58-point-78.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining nine-point-10 points, or one-point-38 percent, to close at 666-point-90.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-181-point-six won.