Economy
KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.33%
Write: 2019-07-10 15:44:20 / Update: 2019-07-10 15:44:29
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained six-point-75 points, or point-33 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-58-point-78.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining nine-point-10 points, or one-point-38 percent, to close at 666-point-90.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-181-point-six won.
Editor's Pick