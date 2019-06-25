Thai Authorities Press Additional Charges Against S. Korean Broadcaster Over Clam Catching

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in Thailand have pressed additional charges against a South Korean broadcasting network and its local coordinator for violating Thai laws while shooting the survival television program "Law of the Jungle."According to the Bangkok Post on Wednesday, the Hat Chao Mai National Park and the Department of Tourism filed a new charge against Seoul Broadcasting System(SBS) and The Sixth Element Company alleging misconduct regarding their permission to shoot inside the park.Thai authorities are claiming they initially rejected the South Korean team's request for permission to film after they found animal killing was included.The team's second request indicating shooting of "tourism activities" was later approved, but the controversial episode that aired on June 30th showed South Korean actress Lee Yul-eum catching and killing three endangered giant clams.Lee was previously charged with violating Thailand's wildlife protection laws and if found guilty, she could face up to four years in prison.