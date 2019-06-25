Chinese Ambassador Assesses Trump-Kim Meeting at DMZ

China’s top diplomat in Seoul has positively assessed the recent meeting held between the top leaders of the United States and North Korea in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).According to Representative Kim Han-jung of the ruling Democratic Party, Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Qiu Guohong shared his assessment Wednesday during a closed-door forum at the National Assembly arranged by a group of South Korean lawmakers.The ambassador said the Washington-Pyongyang agreement to resume bilateral talks made at the inter-Korean border late last month, was a significant achievement for peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. He added that moves to ease tensions and promote dialogue live up to public sentiment.Qiu said China highly assesses South Korea's important effort to mediate the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. However, he also gave the credit to Beijing for its role and close cooperation with Seoul in propelling the Trump-Kim talks.Pointing out that Pyongyang’s will to denuclearize is firm, he called for moves to encourage the U.S. and the North to patiently engage each other and enhance bilateral dialogue and negotiations.