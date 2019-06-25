NHK: S. Korea 'Fiercely' Confronts Japan at WTO over Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

NHK says South Korea and Japan waged a “fierce” diplomatic battle at the World Trade Organization(WTO).The Japanese public broadcaster on Wednesday reported on discussions between the two countries over Japan’s recent export restrictions on South Korea during a WTO meeting in Geneva on Tuesday.According to the broadcaster, South Korea's ambassador to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva Paik Ji-ah highlighted that South Korea appears to be the only country affected by Japan's recently-introduced export controls.She argued it runs counter to Japan’s emphasis on the importance of free trade at the G20 summit the country hosted last month.The South Korean ambassador also said the Japanese measures will negatively influence not only South Korea but the whole global industry, and called on Tokyo to retract the export curbs.In response, Japan's representative in Geneva, Junichi Ihara, said the measures were made based on security concerns and has nothing to do with WTO rules.NHK said Seoul is mulling various measures to minimize South Korean firms’ possible damages, including filing an official complaint against Japan with the WTO.