Public Debate in Seoul to Envision Next Centennial for S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A public debate will be held in Seoul this week to discuss South Korea’s future in the next 100 years.The Presidential Commission on the Centennial Anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement and the Founding of the Korean Provisional Government said on Wednesday that the public forum will be held at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday.Around 200 citizens will participate in several debate sessions about how to further develop the country in various areas, including politics, economy, culture and inter-Korean relations.The Seoul event is wrapping up a series of civilian-led debates the commission held across the country this year marking the 100th anniversary of pro-independence movements against Japan's colonial rule of Korea.