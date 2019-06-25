Presidential Policy Chief, SME Chiefs Discuss Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential chief of staff for policy has met with representatives from local small and mid-sized enterprises to discuss the country’s response to Japan’s recent trade restrictions.During the meeting at the Korea Federation of SMEs in Seoul on Wednesday, Kim Sang-jo assessed the international trade environment as being very uncertain and confusing, pointing to Japan’s export curbs on South Korea among other factors.He said South Korea needs to be more active in determining what it can do in the current situation, including enhancing self-reliance in industries requiring high-tech components, and emphasized long-term efforts to raise the competitiveness of domestic industries.He also called for flexibility and imagination in regards to cooperation over related issues between the government and private sectors as well as conglomerates and SMEs.