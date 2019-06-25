Prosecutors Seek 8 Year Prison Sentence for Druking

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking eight years in prison for the central figure in an online opinion rigging campaign ahead of the 2017 presidential election.At the final hearing in the appeal trial for power blogger Kim Dong-won, better known by his online alias “druking,” prosecutors asked the Seoul High Court to give him an eight-year sentence, saying he has not been repentant.At the lower court trials, the prosecution had demanded seven years for Kim. The Seoul Central District Court eventually sentenced him to three-and-a-half years in prison in January, holding him responsible for distorting public opinion by manipulating online comments using the data manipulation software, King Crab.The appellate court is expected to deliver a verdict later this year.