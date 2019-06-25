N. Korean Media Lambaste Japan over Export Curbs on S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media outlets are strongly criticizing Japan amid growing confrontation between Seoul and Tokyo over Japan’s trade restrictions.Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North Korean ruling party, on Wednesday portrayed the Japan’s exports curbs on South Korea as retaliatory measures over the South Korean top court's decisions on Japan’s forced wartime labor and accused Tokyo of seeking to realize its imperial purposes.The paper also asserted that Japan has shown no repentance over its "sinful deeds" in the past and warned the North will not just sit and watch Japan trample the Korean people's interests.The Minju Choson, a newspaper of the North Korean Cabinet, also issued similar criticism on Tuesday, saying that the only way Japan can live as an honorable member of the international community is to clear its wrongful past.Meanwhile, Rodong Sinmun also lambasted Japan on Wednesday over its recent demand that the international community further strengthen sanctions on the North.